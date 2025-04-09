Gurugram Man Catches Wife With Lover At Home, Threatened With Meerut Horror Like Consequences

Gurugram: A Gurugram man was assaulted and threatened with Meerut horror-like consequences by his wife's lover after he caught them together at his residence. According to reports, Mausam a resident of Gurugram’s Basai Enclave caught his wife with her lover at his house when he returned from work. Mausam works as a cab driver.

Upon catching them together, his wife’s lover allegedly threatened him with Meerut horror-like consequence (where a woman conspired with lover to kill her husband who was a merchant navy officer and stuffed his body parts into a drum) and hit him with a pistol. The duo — his wife and lover — then escaped from the scene after Mausam alerted the neighbours.

After he was threatened by his wife’s lover, Mausam lodged a complaint with the police. The victim, who is a cab driver from Haryana’s Jhajjar, was in a relationship with this woman (his wife) who was from Moga Punjab. He latter married her but his family didn’t agree to the relationship. The couple since then were residing in Gurugram Basai Enclave.

Narrating the incident, Mausam said that when he reached home around 6 am on Monday after night shift, he noticed that his wife was not present at home. While looking for her, he found his wife on the terrace with Naveen, a resident of his village.

When he went to question them, Naveen took out a pistol, pointed on his head and threatened Mausam with Meerut shocker-like consequences. Soon after that, they both fled the scene.

A few days ago, another similar incident had surfaced where a man from Uttar Pradesh was also threatened by his wife's lover of Meerut incident like consequences when he caught both of them together.