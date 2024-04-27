Freed From Jail, Man Finds Out Wife Had Baby With His Brother, Kills Kid | Image:pexels

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a man killed an infant that his wife had given birth to while she was living with the former’s brother, a day after he was released from jail.

According to sources, the accused, already a convict in a 2022 theft case, was released from Bhondsi jail on April 24. After Sahni was imprisoned in 2022, his wife had started living with his brother in Nathupur Hills in the city.

After returning home two years later, he found out about the baby’s birth while he was serving his jail term. Furious over the news, an argument ensued between the couple which soon turned into a physical altercation, with him slamming the baby on the floor.

Subsequently, the convict Vijay Sahni (30) was arrested for killing the seven-month-old baby, on Friday.

The matter came to light after police were alerted about the incident by the neighbours.

After receiving the information, cops rushed to the spot and found the baby lying unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Vijay had snatched a gold chain from a woman in Saraswati Vihar on Sept 24 in 2022. Following his arrest October, he was convicted under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC by a Gurgaon sessions court.

The convict was released after the Punjab and Haryana high court ruled in his favour.

Vijay has now been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder), was to be produced before a court on Saturday.

