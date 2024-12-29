Gurugram Police Deploys Over 2,000 Cops for New Year Celebrations

Gurugram: Gurugram police have deployed over 2,000 policemen to ensure hassle-free New Year celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

MG Road, Cyber Hub, and Sector 29 market have been identified as key sensitive points expected to attract maximum partygoers, with the majority of cops stationed there to keep things under control, they added. The police have also allotted 10 parking spots around these venues.

According to an official statement from Gurugram police, special programmes and events will be organized at 22 locations across the city for New Year celebrations.

Besides deploying a huge force, police's Counter Assault, Police Riders, Police PCR, Crane, Fire Brigade and ambulance teams have also been deployed with all safety equipment at all these places, it said.

Major security arrangements are made at MG road, Cyber hub, Golf course road, DLF phase-1 and market of sector 29.

About 1,044 policemen will be deployed at those 22 spots, 10 parking lots and police checkpoints, the police said.

"All policemen will work together to ensure law and order and maintain peace in the city. We have identified key party points and will ensure free movement of people and traffic there,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

“We have deployed extra force on all sensitive areas and regular checking of vehicles will be started by a day before. We also put special checking points at the roads leading to Gurugram from other districts,” the spokesperson said.

Police teams in supervision of ACP and DCP rank officials will be checking the areas to ensure safety, security and hassle free festivity, the spokesperson said.

In addition to this 68 checkpoints would also be set up across the city.

A senior police officer said that they will not tolerate the offenders of traffic norms and especially drunken driving.

"During the New Year celebrations, keeping a close eye on those who create disturbance and affect law and order, strict action will be taken against them promptly. No hooliganism of any kind will be allowed and policemen in civil dress have also been deployed,” the spokesperson said.