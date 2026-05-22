Gurugram Power Crisis: Sector 72 Transformer Fire Plunges City Into Darkness As 7 Substations Go Down, Halting Rapid Metro

Gurugram: A major portion of Gurugram was plunged into darkness on Friday after a massive fire broke out in the main transformer at the 220 KVA power substation located in Sector 72. The blaze triggered a cascading failure that left thousands of homes and businesses without electricity and brought Rapid Metro services to a standstill for over an hour during the evening rush.

The incident occurred when the primary transformer at the Sector 72 facility caught fire, forcing the administration to shut down 7 interlinked power substations across the city. As a result, a large area of residential and commercial neighbourhoods stretching from Sector 38 to Sector 57, along with pockets of Sector 15 and Sector 18, were hit by sudden and prolonged outages.

The disruption left hundreds of commuters frustrated, as the Rapid Metro Gurgaon network, which many residents depend on to travel in the city, was unable to operate without power, leaving trains halted and platforms crowded, with people looking for alternative transport during peak hours.

7 Substations Knocked Offline

According to the officials, the substations affected by the transformer failure were located in Sector 15, Sector 38, Sector 44, Sector 46, Sector 52, Sector 56, and the Maruti 66 KVA power station. The shutdown of these facilities created a crisis across Gurugram’s grid, with both residences and offices reporting blackouts that began in the late afternoon.

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As per the officials, the engineers were dispatched to assess the damage at the Sector 72 substation. Early assessments indicated that the main transformer had suffered extensive damage in the fire, complicating restoration efforts. The officials confirmed that repair work was already underway on Friday evening, though they cautioned that bringing the entire system back online could take between 8 and 10 hours.

Rapid Metro Services Disrupted

The power failure dealt a direct blow to the Rapid Metro, which covers 12.85 km and serves 11 stations between Sikanderpur, where it interchanges with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, and Sector 55-56. Thousands of passengers who rely on the service for their daily commute were left stranded with trains stalled for over an hour. Many were seen exiting stations on foot or turning to cabs and autos, adding to congestion on already busy roads.

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