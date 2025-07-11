Radhika's Father Was Suspicious Of Daughter And Her, Mother Reveals

Gurugram: As the investigation into the murder of Radhika Yadav deepens, Gurugram Police have recorded the statement of her mother, who has revealed a disturbing pattern of control and obsession displayed by the accused, her husband Deepak Yadav.

According to her statement, Deepak had been growing increasingly obsessive and insecure over time. She recalled an incident where he reprimanded her harshly simply for speaking to her brother-in-law, showcasing his controlling nature even within the family.

His insecurities allegedly escalated when someone in his village made a passing remark, saying, “You must be enjoying now that your daughter is earning a lot of money.” The mother stated that this triggered Deepak, who reportedly felt humiliated and emasculated.

Over the past three days leading up to the incident, tensions between the couple had peaked. Deepak had repeatedly asked Radhika to shut down her training academy and grew increasingly aggressive when she refused. “He was angry and wanted to kill her,” the mother told police, citing that he had been verbally abusive and enraged in their final days together.

The couple had reportedly been fighting continuously, with Deepak unable to come to terms with Radhika’s growing independence and success.