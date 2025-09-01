Gurugram Rain: Video Shows Submerged Roads Of Patel Nagar

New Delhi: Gurugram witnessed heavy showers on Monday, leaving several areas waterlogged and disrupting normal traffic flow. A video from Patel Nagar showed completely submerged roads, highlighting the severity of the downpour.

According to the official rainfall update released by the District Administration for September 1 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM), significant rainfall was recorded across Gurugram and its adjoining sub-tehsils.

Wazirabad received the highest rainfall at 85 mm, followed by Kadipur and Harsaru at 80 mm each. The main city area of Gurugram reported 67 mm, while Badshahpur, Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar recorded comparatively lower rainfall ranging between 10 mm and 25 mm.

To tackle waterlogging, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has deployed pumping systems, suction tankers, mobile units, and round-the-clock patrolling teams at key hotspots including Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Basai Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Drain inlets and road gullies are also being regularly cleaned to ensure smooth water discharge.

The Flood Control Office is operational 24x7, with citizens urged to report water-logging or rain-related issues on the toll-free helpline 1800-180-1817, landline 0124-4753555, or WhatsApp number 7840001817 for swift redressal.