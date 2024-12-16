Gurugram Restaurant attacked by mob engaged in illegal sale of liquor

Gurugram: Around two dozen men allegedly created a ruckus at a restaurant located in the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk, police on Monday said.

The group allegedly assaulted three people, including the restaurant operator, and vandalised several vehicles parked there.

According to police sources the spot attacked is thronged by people who openly drink and sell liquor in the front of the restaurant, which its operator had objected to.

The men came again on Monday and damaged some of the vehicles parked at the restaurant and set on fire a Maruti car in broad daylight, police said.

By the time the fire brigade was called, the car was completely gutted.

The incident happened at the restaurant 'Jail Ki Roti Boti,' run by Harish Sharma, a native of Islampur village.

Harish, his brother Arun, and a friend Mohit, were at the restaurant Sunday night when around 11 pm, more than two dozen people came there armed and started beating them.

Sharma was hit on the head with a bottle. Arun was attacked with a knife.

The attackers then damaged three auto rickshaws and two bikes and fled, police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.