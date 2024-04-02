×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Gurugram's Laforestta Cafe Loses Licence After 'Dry Ice' Made Customers Vomit Blood

The district food safety department took decisive action today by cancelling the license of the Laforestta cafe, and prohibited it from getting a new license.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.
The district food safety department took decisive action today by cancelling the license of the Laforestta cafe, and prohibited it from getting a new license under the same name. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Laforestta cafe in Gurugram's sector 90 had its license revoked by authorities nearly a month after five customers were served dry ice instead of mouth freshener. These customers experienced a burning sensation in their mouths and later began vomiting blood. The cafe manager was also arrested in connection with the incident that took place on March 2.

The district food safety department took decisive action today by cancelling the license of the Laforestta cafe, and prohibited it from getting a new license under the same name.

Advertisement

The Laforestta incident has prompted district authorities to launch a crackdown, focusing on numerous hotels and restaurants that have proliferated in this IT hub in recent years.

The food safety department has initiated a city-wide campaign to inspect all restaurants. Those found in violation will receive show-cause notices, and failure to provide a satisfactory explanation may result in the cancellation of their licenses.

Advertisement

A video of the incident, wherein people can be seen screaming and crying has also gone viral on social media. A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with one of the men vomiting on the restaurant floor, has gone viral on social media. However, after a doctor's intervention, the victims found that they had consumed dry ice.  

According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 here with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday. After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it. Their health deteriorated soon after and they were taken to a hospital, Kumar said, adding that the restaurant staff fled.

Advertisement

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death," the complainant said.

What is Dry Ice?

  • Dry ice is produced through the process of cooling and condensing carbon dioxide (CO2) gas. Its discovery traces back to the early 1900s, with commercial production commencing in the 1920s.  
  • Dry ice serves diverse purposes across industries including medical, food and beverage, and research. In the entertainment industry, it is utilized for creating special effects.
  • The incident in Gurugram underscores the potential hazards associated with mishandling dry ice. Due to its extremely low temperature, improper handling of dry ice can result in cold burns and frostbite. It is crucial to exercise caution and wear suitable protective gloves when working with dry ice to mitigate such risks.
  • In addition to cold burns and frostbite, mishandling dry ice can pose the risk of asphyxiation, which occurs when oxygen levels are depleted. Storing significant quantities of dry ice in confined or inadequately ventilated spaces can result in the accumulation of CO2 gas, leading to asphyxiation. Early indicators of oxygen deprivation include symptoms such as headaches, confusion, disorientation, and breathing difficulties.  

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a few seconds ago
Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

3 minutes ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

3 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

4 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

11 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

13 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

15 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

17 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

20 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

21 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

21 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

22 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

24 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

25 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

28 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo