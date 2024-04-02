The district food safety department took decisive action today by cancelling the license of the Laforestta cafe, and prohibited it from getting a new license under the same name. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Laforestta cafe in Gurugram's sector 90 had its license revoked by authorities nearly a month after five customers were served dry ice instead of mouth freshener. These customers experienced a burning sensation in their mouths and later began vomiting blood. The cafe manager was also arrested in connection with the incident that took place on March 2.

The district food safety department took decisive action today by cancelling the license of the Laforestta cafe, and prohibited it from getting a new license under the same name.

The Laforestta incident has prompted district authorities to launch a crackdown, focusing on numerous hotels and restaurants that have proliferated in this IT hub in recent years.

The food safety department has initiated a city-wide campaign to inspect all restaurants. Those found in violation will receive show-cause notices, and failure to provide a satisfactory explanation may result in the cancellation of their licenses.

A video of the incident, wherein people can be seen screaming and crying has also gone viral on social media. A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with one of the men vomiting on the restaurant floor, has gone viral on social media. However, after a doctor's intervention, the victims found that they had consumed dry ice.

According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 here with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday. After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it. Their health deteriorated soon after and they were taken to a hospital, Kumar said, adding that the restaurant staff fled.

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death," the complainant said.

What is Dry Ice?

Dry ice is produced through the process of cooling and condensing carbon dioxide (CO2) gas. Its discovery traces back to the early 1900s, with commercial production commencing in the 1920s.

Dry ice serves diverse purposes across industries including medical, food and beverage, and research. In the entertainment industry, it is utilized for creating special effects.

The incident in Gurugram underscores the potential hazards associated with mishandling dry ice. Due to its extremely low temperature, improper handling of dry ice can result in cold burns and frostbite. It is crucial to exercise caution and wear suitable protective gloves when working with dry ice to mitigate such risks.

In addition to cold burns and frostbite, mishandling dry ice can pose the risk of asphyxiation, which occurs when oxygen levels are depleted. Storing significant quantities of dry ice in confined or inadequately ventilated spaces can result in the accumulation of CO2 gas, leading to asphyxiation. Early indicators of oxygen deprivation include symptoms such as headaches, confusion, disorientation, and breathing difficulties.