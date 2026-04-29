Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat Again, Police Launches Massive Security Check

Gurugram: A wave of panic swept through the Millennium City today as several prominent private schools received bomb threats, leading to mass evacuations and a high-security alert across the district.

While the threats were eventually declared a hoax by the Gurugram Police, the incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of educational institutions to cyber-terrorism.

Early Morning Chaos

The threats were delivered via email in the early hours of Wednesday, around 7:00 AM, just as students were preparing to start their day.

Among the institutions targeted were Heritage Xperiential Learning School (Sector 62), DPS (Sector 45), Shiv Nadar School, and Pathways World School. School administrations acted swiftly, activating emergency protocols.

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Many parents who were dropping off their children were told to return home immediately.

For students already on campus, schools organised emergency bus services or requested parents to pick them up, leading to significant traffic congestion in several sectors.

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Police and Bomb Squad Reach Spot

Upon receiving the alerts, the Gurugram Police dispatched multiple units, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and K9 sniffer dog units, to the affected campuses.

Security personnel conducted room-to-room searches and sanitised classrooms, playgrounds, and administrative blocks.

By midday, the police confirmed that no suspicious objects or explosives were found at any of the locations.

Impact on Students

The timing of these threats has been particularly stressful for older students. At several schools, Grade XII Board practical examinations had to be postponed, adding to students' academic pressure and anxiety.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified rumours on social media.