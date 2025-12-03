Updated 3 December 2025 at 09:56 IST
No Water Supply For Gurugram Till December 5: Public Advisory Issued; Check Affected Areas, All Other Details
Gurugram to experience a complete halt in water supply for 48 hours starting 11:00 AM on December 3, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carries out essential pipeline repair and integration work.
New Delhi: Gurugram will experience a complete halt in water supply for 48 hours starting 11:00 AM on December 3, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carries out essential pipeline repair and integration work.
The shutdown is scheduled to continue until 11:00 AM on December 5. GMDA officials said the work involves connecting a new 1,600 mm pipeline at the Sector 51 boosting station and repairing a section of the existing main line near the Basai Flyover. The maintenance also includes preventive checks at the Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.
Due to the shutdown, several areas including Sector 37, Sectors 42 to 74, along with Badshahpur and Khandsa villages, are likely to face a complete disruption in piped water services.
Residents in the affected zones have been advised to store water in advance and use it judiciously between December 1 and 4, as supply will remain restricted until the repair work is completed.
Residents have been requested to use water responsibly, with GMDA advising those in affected areas to begin storing and conserving water from December 1 to 4, 2025, ahead of the planned maintenance.
