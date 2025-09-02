Gurugram Traffic Jam Stretches 7-8 Km: Viral Videos Show Cars Crawling Bumper-To-Bumper On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

The Delhi-NCR region is reeling under the impact of torrential rains, with traffic coming to a grinding halt on major highways and city roads. The Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram was particularly affected, with a massive traffic jam stretching up to 7-8 km, leaving commuters stranded for over three to four hours. The heavy downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in Gurugram, with waterlogging reported in several areas, including underpasses and low-lying roads.

The roads in Gurugram were heavily waterlogged, with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an Orange Alert due to heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for the day. The authority has advised corporate offices and private institutions to allow their employees to work from home, while schools have been told to conduct online classes. The Haryana government has also directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance till September 5.

Viral Videos Capture Chaos

The frustration and chaos of being stuck in the massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram were palpable, with several videos of the long queue going viral on social media. The clips showed cars crawling bumper-to-bumper, with some drivers and passengers opting to step out of their vehicles and take a stroll or grab a snack from nearby vendors.

The videos also captured the desperation of some commuters, who were seen trying to find alternative routes or turning back in search of a less congested path. As the videos spread like wildfire on platforms like X and Instagram, many netizens took to the comments section to share their own experiences and vent their frustrations about the traffic woes in Gurugram.

Flood Alert Issued For Delhi

The Yamuna River in the national capital has breached the danger mark following above-normal rainfall, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert. The water level is expected to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening, and people living in the floodplains have been advised to vacate the region. The Old Railway Bridge will also be closed from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the severe weather conditions have also resulted in disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with multiple flights delayed or cancelled. Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories for passengers, urging them to plan their commute in advance and check the flight status before heading to the airport.