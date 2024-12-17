Gururgram: Man Gets Life Term for Killing Four of Family in 2018 | Image: ANI/Twitter

Gurugram: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for brutally killing four members of a family in 2018.

Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Singh convicted Suresh and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to the police, on the evening of August 29, 2018, four members of the same family were murdered in their house in Brijpura village in Pataudi area after being hit by some blunt object.

The deceased were Pinki (24), her husband Manish Gaur (25), their one-year-old daughter Charu and mother-in-law Phoolwati (62).

Pinki’s two-year-old son Akashy was also injured in the attack, they added.

On the fateful day, when the milkman came to their house to deliver milk, he saw blood splattered everywhere inside the house after which he informed the police.

An FIR was registered in the case and a SIT was formed. While investigating, the team arrested Suresh, the cousin of Pinki.

The police said the accused had confessed to stabbing Manish with a blunt object in an "act of rage" after claiming to have found Pinki hanging from a ceiling fan.

Suresh denied killing Manish's mother and his one-year-old daughter.

The accused claimed that on the day of the incident, he and the couple had sat down and settled their differences, following which Suresh left to meet another relative, they said.

"When Suresh returned to Pinki's house, he found her hanging from a ceiling fan and confronted Manish. Meanwhile, when Manish's mother saw Pinki’s dead body, she started shouting despite repeated requests to be quiet. Manish then hit her on the head with a household object. In the chaos, Suresh confronted Manish and stabbed him in the chest, neck and abdomen with a sharp object,” the convict claimed.

After arresting the accused, Gurugram Police presented all the necessary evidence and witnesses against Suresh in the court while filing the charge sheet.