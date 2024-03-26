×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Gutless Food Blogger Natasha Diddee Passed Away Due To Dumping Syndrome

A famous woman food blogger Natasha, popularly known as Natasha Diddee has passed away, she was suffering from Dumping syndrome.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Food Blogger Natasha Diddee
Food Blogger Natasha Diddee | Image:Instagram
New Delhi: A famous woman food blogger Natasha, popularly known as Natasha Diddee has passed away.

Natasha was suffering from multiple medical complications such as diarrhoea, nausea, and feeling light-headed or tired after having meal. We would like our readers to know that Natasha was suffring from Dumping syndrome.

According to her social media post “Lost my entire stomach to stress. Chosen living over existing. I am #thegutlessfoodie. Also am @thegutlessfoodieeatsout & @thegutlessauthor”.

Natasha was a 50 year old food blogger and author who was chef by profession and lost her stomach to a surgery. In 2019 Natasha was diagnosed with cancer which caused tumours in her stomach. 

Doctors had removed her entire stomach to stop cancer from spreading further. 

Natasha Diddee's Instagram Account screengrab

According to an interview given by Natasha, she would consume small portion of meals in an entire day. She was suffering from this rare syndrome called ‘Dumping Syndrome’ and whatever consumed goes directly to her intestine which result in nausea and fatigue.

Dumping syndrome is not but a complication happens after surgery on your stomach, or on your esophagus area which connects to stomach for food intake.

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

