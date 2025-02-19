Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Gyanesh Kumar took charge as India’s 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Wednesday, saying that ‘voting is the first step towards nation-building.’ His appointment is significant as he is the first CEC selected under the new law on the appointment of election commissioners.

After assuming office, Kumar urged all citizens above 18 years to register as voters and actively participate in elections. He assured that the Election Commission would continue to uphold the Constitution and electoral laws to ensure free and fair elections.

As Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry from 2018 to 2021, Kumar played a crucial role in the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh. He was also involved in drafting the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, a highly confidential task.