Hakam Khan Charged In NIA's Charge Sheet For Katra Bus Terror Attack That Killed 9

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday charge-sheeted one accused in the case relating to the fatal terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori located in Ransoo to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in the month of June this year leading to the death of 9 people and wounding 41 others. After the filing of the charge sheet, the NIA issued a statement.



The NIA, in its charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, stated that the agency has charged and arrested the accused Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.



The agency said that the attack took place on June 9th, 2024, when unknown terrorists had opened indiscriminate firing at the bus when it reached Kanda near Jhandi Morh.

At least eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack, aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting the state of Jammu & Kashmir for pilgrimage. The firing had caused the bus driver to lose control after he was hit on the head with a bullet. The bus then rolled into a deep gorge, leading to the tragic deaths and injuries.



After the horrific attack, the NIA, on the directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), took over the investigation and arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence.