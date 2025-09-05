Halal Lifestyle Township Controversy: What Sparked Row Against Mumbai Builder?

A proposed real estate project in Neral, Maharashtra, which is almost 100 km away from Mumbai has triggered a political controversy after its advertisement went viral online.

The project was marketed as "Halal Lifestyle Township", which garnered criticism and accusations of promoting exclusivity and religious lines. It was alleged that the project was being marketed as a residential space for a community.

What Is The Controversy About?

This row erupted as soon as the former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared the video of the advertisement on his X handle and labelled it "Nation Within The Nation".

After this post on X about the Halal property, the builder has taken down the ad from his social media platforms.

A woman in the advertisement was seen wearing a hijab and describing the township as a community providing "authentic community living" with "like-minded families who share the same values".

She further advertised that the place would have prayer spaces as well as community gatherings

within walking distance.

In the post that Kanoongo had shared on X, he also said that a notice had been issued to the Maharashtra government.

Additionally, the All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi criticised the use of the word 'halal' in the project and said that it was an attempt to "spread hatred" in society.

He added that by using such a name, an attempt is being made to send out a particular kind of message, and that the builders and people involved in this are not working to unite society, rather to spread hatred and create division.