‘Halal Lifestyle Township’ Near Mumbai Sparks Row, NHRC Seeks Report From Maharashtra Government

Karjat: A real estate project promoting a “Halal lifestyle” township near Mumbai has sparked a major controversy, drawing sharp reactions from political leaders, activists, and citizens alike.

After its promotional video went viral on social media, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken note and issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, seeking an investigation and a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR).

The township, named Sukoon Empire, is located in Karjat, around 100 kilometres from Mumbai. It claims to offer “authentic community living” and a “safe Halal environment” for families. The project is being marketed as a space tailored for Muslim families, featuring facilities such as prayer areas and communal spaces, aimed at preserving religious and cultural values.

The controversy escalated when NHRC member and BJP leader Priyank Kanoongo shared the project’s advertisement on social media, calling it divisive.

In his post, he referred to the township as creating a “Nation within the Nation” and described the video as “poison” rather than mere advertisement.

The video, which features a woman in a hijab, talks about raising children in a Halal environment and living among “like-minded families.” It quickly went viral, with public opinion sharply divided. While some people expressed concern about promoting religious segregation, others pointed out that such initiatives emerge due to housing discrimination faced by Muslims in many parts of India.

Amid the growing uproar, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding strict legal action against the builders and an immediate ban on advertisements that promote religious exclusivity. Bhatkhalkar stated that the promotion of such townships violates the Indian Constitution and threatens social harmony.

He alleged that the project was an example of "land jihad" and said it was "extremely harmful to the peace, law, and order of the state." In his letter, he urged the government to form guidelines to prevent advertisements that may create divisions in society.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde also criticized the project, demanding the removal of the advertisement and a detailed inquiry into its intent and legality.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also raised concerns, further fueling the debate. While many critics accused the project of fostering communal segregation, supporters argued that the Muslim community often faces systemic discrimination in mainstream housing markets, leading to the need for such self-contained communities.