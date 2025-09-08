Halal Township Row: MBMC Cracks Down On Builders, Warns Of Permission Cancellation Over 'Muslim-Only' Housing Ads

Halal Township Row: In a major development, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has taken strict action against builders accused of promoting religion-based housing projects.

Notices have been issued to developers who were allegedly trying to sell houses exclusively to Muslim buyers through targeted advertisements.

Notices to Builders and Architects

The MBMC has issued notices to two builders of Mira Road, the Leena Group and RR Builders, along with their architects. The Leena Group came under fire for advertising “Qibla-facing” features in its project, while RR Builders, too, was named in the action.

The corporation stated in its notice that such advertisements go against the Constitution of India, specifically Articles 14 and 15, which guarantee equality and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion. The notice also highlighted that these ads create a religious divide and could disturb social harmony.

The MBMC directed the builders to immediately stop such advertisements and asked them to submit a clarification on the matter. The notice warned that if the builders fail to provide a satisfactory explanation, the municipal body would withdraw permissions granted to their projects.

Sukoon Empire Project at the Centre of Row

This action comes amid growing controversy over a real estate project named Sukoon Empire in Karjat, Thane district. The township is being developed by Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers, a relatively lesser-known firm.

Marketed as a “Halal lifestyle township,” Sukoon Empire promised facilities designed for Muslim families, including prayer spaces and communal areas in a so-called Halal environment.

The project gained national attention after a promotional video went viral. In the video, a woman in a hijab spoke about raising children in a Halal environment among like-minded families.

While some defended it as a response to housing discrimination faced by Muslims, critics argued it was openly promoting religious segregation.

Political and Legal Pressure

The controversy quickly took a political turn. BJP leader and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo called the video “poison” and accused the builders of trying to create “a nation within a nation.”

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging strict legal action and claiming that the project amounted to “land jihad.”

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde also demanded the removal of the advertisement and a probe into the project’s intent.