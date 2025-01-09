‘Hamari Adhoori Kahani’: Man Commits Suicide, Alleges Wife’s Family Asked Him To ‘Die’

Man commits suicide in UP after wife's family pressure for divorce, body found hanging from tree | Image: Shutterstock

Barabanki: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki over a personal dispute with his wife’s family, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudheer.

Before committing suicide, the victim shared a post on the social media platform Facebook where he put pictures of his court wedding and a marriage certificate. He further wrote Hamari Adhoori Kahani (Our Story Remained Incomplete). The victim alleged that the wife's family was not in favour of their marriage.

Wife’s Family Pressured For Divorce

The victim also mentioned that Komal (wife) had no objections to the marriage; however, his brother-in-law, Ayush, who was also the roommate of the victim months ago, took a U-turn after giving initial support to the marriage.

It was on Koma’s insistence that they got married, the victim claimed.

"Then Komal told her family about the court marriage; I don't know what happened, but we stopped talking," he wrote, accusing Komal and her family of harassment.

‘They Asked Me To Die’

After the marriage, the family started harassing Sudheer and warned him to get divorce and also pushed Komal for it. Sudheer also alleged in his note that Koma’s family asked him to die.

Body Found Hanging From Tree

The victim’s body was found hanging from a tree near his home.