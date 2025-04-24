Hamas Leaders Get Big Reception in Pakistan 4 Days Before Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: A secret meeting between Hamas and Pakistani terror outfits was held four days before the Pahalgam terror attack, hinting a deeper conspiracy between two terror organisations to kill innocent Indians in Kashmir.

The photos and videos showed a larger role of Hamas terrorists in Pakistan as flags of the two terror groups were visible in footage. Not just one but multiple meetings took place after February 2025.

The meeting between Hamas and Pakistan terror group was specifically on Kashmir in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. Video showed Hamas leaders had come in 9 vehicles with a major security cover.

Earlier today, Israeli Ambassador to India said that there are indeed similarities between Pahalgam terror attack and what Hamas did to Israel on October 7, 2025, adding Israel is standing with India in its fight against terror and support New Delhi with its plant to punish the perpetrators.

“Well, it’s very easy to see the lines are very similar because the terrorists are copycating and are inspiring each other unfortunately. We have seen Hamas leaders being invited by Lashkar e Taiba and this is completely unacceptable. We know that they have the same goal,” Israeli Ambassador said.

Speaking on Pahalgam terror attack, the Israeli envoy said that don’t have specific details regarding this but they trust the Indian authorities with information that they have supplied and share their determination to deal with this barbaric attack that really reminds of what happened on the 7th of Oct. People just wanting to have a vacation were attacked brutally. This is completely unacceptable and they support the government of India and wish success to the security forces in thwarting this attack and also they wish success to the Indian government with their effort to expose those who support terrorism and isolate them.

Pahalgam terror attack claims lives of 26 innocent Indian tourists, Hindus were selectively targeted

Pakistani terrorists barbarically killed 26 Indians and injured many more when they were visiting Kashmir to spend some good times with their families and loved ones but everything ended up in a tragedy.

Terrorists hand picked Hindu tourists, asked them to read Kalma but shot dead in front of their wife, children, parents when they either failed or refused.

Terrorists specifically told terror attack victims that go tell Modi what they have done to them.

PM Modi clear message to terrorists, won't spare you

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the country that Pahalgam terror perpetrators will be punished and the country will not rest until justice is pursued.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar , India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.