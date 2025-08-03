Hammer-Wielding Robber Encountered After Brutal Attack On Timber Merchant During Robbery Bid In Muzaffarnagar

Updated 3 August 2025 at 03:47 IST
Muzaffarnagar: An intense police encounter took place in the Budhana police station area of Muzaffarnagar, resulting in the injury of a notorious robber, who attacked a businessman with a hammer in a bid to rob him. The accused has been identified as Aslam, who had allegedly attempted to rob a timber merchant's home moments before the encounter. The accused received bullet injuries in both his legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to the police, during the robbery bid, Aslam had assaulted the timber merchant, identified as Mamlesh Jain, with a hammer, causing serious injuries on his head and face that necessitated his referral to a higher medical centre in Meerut.
The police stated that Aslam was a former employee of the timber merchant and had conspired with others to commit the robbery. After the incident, the police initiated a search operation to nab Aslam. As per a senior police official, when the police attempted to stop Aslam on the Kandhla Vijnaana Road after tracing him, he opened fire at the police party in a bid to escape. His firing prompted the police to retaliate, which resulted in his injury.
The police recovered a hammer, a firearm, cartridges and a motorcycle from Aslam's possession. CO Budhana, Gajendra Pal Singh, confirmed that Aslam and his accomplices had attempted to rob the timber merchant's home.
The police revealed that Aslam has a criminal history and was wanted in several cases. A special team was formed to apprehend Aslam, and his arrest was made possible due to the police's prompt action and strategic planning.
Further details regarding the encounter are awaited.
