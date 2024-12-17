Published 16:41 IST, December 17th 2024
Hand Grenade Found at Teacher's Home in Imphal, Locals Stage Protest
Unidentified miscreants placed a hand grenade near the residence of a primary school teacher in Uripok Khaidem Leikai area on Tuesday.
Imphal: Unidentified miscreants placed a hand grenade near the residence of a primary school teacher in Uripok Khaidem Leikai area on Tuesday.
The grenade was found early this morning near the residential gate by family members.
Police personnel rushed to the spot after being informed and investigation has been started in the matter.
"Miscreants placed a hand grenade at the residence of Khomdram Pramod (47), Primary Teacher located at Uripok Khaidem Leikai Lane under Imphal Police station in Imphal West district," police said.
Meanwhile, locals staged a sit-in to protest the placing of a hand grenade at the residence of Khomdram.
