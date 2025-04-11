'Hang Tahawwur Rana Immediately': Hindu Sena Urges President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Right wing organisation Hindu Sena has written to President Droupadi Murmu demanding an immediate execution of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta in a letter marked to President Murmu urged her that on behalf of the victims of the Mumbai attack and all nationalists, they feel that there is no need for further court proceedings in this case on the expense of taxpayers money and demanded an immediate hanging of the terrorist.

Vishnu Gupta in his letter said that he was writing to her with immense urgency and a sense of national outrage regarding the Pakistani terrorist, Tahawwur Rana.

“The involvement of Tahawwur Rana in the barbaric 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is a proven fact and an open wound for our nation. The sheer scale of his crime, which resulted in the senseless deaths of hundreds of innocents and the shattering of countless lives, demand swift and severe punishment,” he wrote.

Gupta added that on behalf of the victims of Mumbai attack and all nationalists, Hindu Sena firmly believes that there is no need for further court proceedings in this clearly established case of terrorism.

“Extradited after 16 long years and every moment spent prolonging justice at the expense of the Indian taxpayers' money is an insult to the victims and a mockery of justice. We demand that Tahawwur Rana be hanged immediately,” the Hindu Sena chief said.

Hindu Sena questions preferential treatment to Tahawwur Rana

Vishnu Gupta questioned the preferential treatment being given to Tahawwur Rana such as high grade security, luxuries as biryani terming them deeply offensive.

In his letter to President Murmu, Gupta said, “It is unacceptable that a terrorist of this magnitude should receive any form of preferential treatment while incarcerated. The thought of him being provided with high grade security and luxuries as ‘biryani’ is deeply offensive to the sentiments of every patriotic Indian.”