'Hang Your Head in Shame': PM Modi Hits Out at Mamata Over Sandeshkhali

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the TMC supremo should hang her head in shame. Condemning the violence against women in Sandeshkhali, PM Modi said,"

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits...The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)." While addressing a large gathering in Bengal's Arambagh, PM Modi asked, "Will you forgive the Mamata government?"

Launching a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress over the Sandeshkhali incident, the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Arambagh, alleged that the party was shielding Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused who was arrested yesterday after being on the run for 55 days. “Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?”. He also stated that “TMC government is the big hurdle in the empowerment of poor, farmers, youth and women.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the Prime Minister lambasted the opposition INDI alliance and questioned its leaders' ‘silence’ on the Sandeshkhali uprising. "All the tall leaders of the INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji...Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'..."

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP held a demonstration against the Trinamool Congress government over the Sandeshkhali issue at the Teen Murti Chowk here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee.

Advertisement

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended from the party for six years. He was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of the TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.