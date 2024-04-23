Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | CHECK WHICH ROUTES TO AVOID

Advertisement

New Delhi: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Tuesday, April 23, he Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions for different parts of the national capital.

The restrictions have been imposed in both Central Delhi as celebrations would be held in the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir situated in Connaught Place and in Old Delhi for Sunderkand Path at Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir.

In Old Dellhi, the Delhi Police has advised to use the Y-Point if going towards Chatta Rail and Old Delhi Railway Station.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations in Delhi

The festival is being celebrated by the Hanuman Mandir Committee at Hanuman Mandir located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place.

During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Beside this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven rath's will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

Check Traffic Advisory

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place, the advisory said. Traffic will be diverted from Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, roundabout Patel Chowk, roundabout Windsor Place, it said.

The advisory also suggested avoiding roundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh Marg, outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road and Janpath. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads and make maximum use of public transport, it said.

The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said. People who are going towards ISBT, railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory said.