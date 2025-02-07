Hardeep Singh Smashes BBC Premeditated Agenda to Rest Doubts About India

In a recent interview on BBC's HARDtalk, with Stephen Sackur, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, confronted the network's agenda regarding India's economic aspirations. Puri asserted, "India has significant ambitions to emerge as a global economic superpower." He emphasized India's strategic goals amidst global economic shifts and challenges.

Puri's remarks came in response to questions aimed at India's dependency on cheap oil from Russia. Union Minister Hardeep Singh responded, "These assertions are inaccurate. We have diversified our sources of oil supply. No country is vulnerable to external oil supply disruptions, especially with ample oil availability in the market."

The interview also touched upon India's purchase of affordable oil from Russia, allegedly against the United States' preferences. Puri denied any opposition, stating, "We can buy as much oil as we need at a reasonable price." He clarified that there were no sanctions on Russian oil at the time.

Puri further highlighted that Europe currently sources 20 to 25 per cent of its oil from Russia.

The conversation then turned to Stephen Sackur's statement that before leaving the White House, Joe Biden imposed new sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on shadow tanker fleets transporting oil from Russia to India. This action affected several vessels that India relied on for oil supply.

"Fleets do not concern us. If your assumptions are incorrect, your argumentation is flawed," Puri rebutted, correcting the misinformation presented by Sackur. He emphasized, "We do not rely on fleets; we issue tenders at the point of importation. We buy from any supplier who can meet our needs."

Hardeep Singh Puri shared on social media platform X, stating, " I had first appeared on BBC HARDtalk in 2002 as India’s Dy High Commissioner to the UK for a pointed discussion on cross border terrorism with Tim Sebastian in what was then regarded as a rigorously researched program."

"More than two decades later, I had an interesting conversation with the current host Stephen Sackur (before the program signs off sometime next month), on India’s awe-inspiring journey under the leadership of PM Modi, the distance our energy sector has travelled, our focus on climate goals and green energy transition, the future of fossil fuel as it firmly competes with emerging fuels, and on India’s vibrant democracy, strengths of our democratic institutions, the robustness of our fourth estate, freedom of expression, and above all, what appears to fascinate many around the world, our firm and confident march into a glorious future towards being #ViksitBharat or a developed nation."