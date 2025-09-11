Hardoi-Lucknow Bus Plunges Into Ditch In Kakori After Crashing Into Water Tanker: 5 Killed, 10 Injured

Lucknow: A chilling accident shook the township of Kakori in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday night, after a roadways bus lost control and crashed into a water tanker. According to reports, at least 5 people were killed and 10 others sustained critical injuries in the accident. The bus, ferrying passengers from Hardoi, allegedly met with the accident when its driver lost command of the wheel.

As per reports, the bus tumbled into a steep 20-foot-deep ditch after colliding with the water tanker amidst ongoing road construction at the site. On information, the Uttar Pradesh Police rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation with the help of locals. The victims were rescued from the bus and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

After the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately took note of the accident, dispatching senior officials to the scene with instructions to expedite aid to the injured.

According to reports, the bus, en route from Hardoi to Lucknow, was passing the stretch in Kakori where roadwork was underway. Water was being sprinkled on the stretch at the time. The driver, losing control of the speeding bus, crashed into a water tanker stationed nearby and vaulted off the road and plunged into a deep ditch nearby.

Following the accident, the police rushed to the crash site and initiated a rescue operation with the help of locals. The passengers were retrieved from the mangled bus in the ditch and were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The police stated that the injured were receiving medical care at the Kakori community health centre.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the deadly mishap. He commanded top-tier officials to reach the accident locale without delay. He directed officials to ensure immediate assistance reached those wounded in the crash.