Haridwar-Dehradun Train Services Disrupted Due To Landslide, Restoration Work Underway

Haridwar: A massive landslide occurred near the Bheemgoda Tunnel in the Haridwar-Motichur section in the Shivalik hills, causing a boulder to fall onto the tracks and disrupting train operations on the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line. The landslide occurred due to heavy rain near Kali Mandir on Haridwar's Upper Road, with a large part of the mountain breaking off and falling directly on the railway track. A major disaster was averted, and the railway department and Harki Pauri police station quickly responded to the incident, cordoning off the track and starting a rescue operation.

According to reports, no injuries or casualties were reported during the landslide due to a protective false canopy installed at the vulnerable stretch, which absorbed the impact of the boulder. The railway officials stated that restoration work has begun, with sectional officers rushing to the site to clear the debris and restore the rail line. The officials assured that normal traffic will be restored at the earliest. The railway department is working continuously to minimise disruptions and ensure passenger safety.

Disruption To Train Services

Reports suggested that several trains were affected due to the disruption, including:

Train 12369: Short-terminated at Haridwar

Train 12370: Short-terminated at Haridwar

Train 12055: Short-terminated at Haridwar

The Indian Railways has advised passengers to check their train status before heading to the station, as the disruption may cause delays and cancellations.

The district administration stated that the landslide was likely caused by intense rainfall, which triggered a landslide near the railway track.

Uttarakhand's Deadly Dharali Cloudburst

Uttarakhand was on Tuesday scarred by a deadly cloudburst in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, leaving multiple people dead and several others missing. As per reports, the disaster has claimed four lives, with over 70 people reported missing. The cloudburst triggered massive flash floods in the Kheer Ganga river, sweeping away homes, hotels, and infrastructure in Dharali village, a key stopover for pilgrims en route to Gangotri Dham.

The cloudburst, which occurred in the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river, triggered a massive wave of water and debris that crashed into Dharali, destroying everything in its path. The force of the floodwaters was so powerful that it washed away 20-25 hotels and homestays. According to the locals, the floodwaters rushed down with debris, leaving no time for evacuation. The people in the upper parts of the village shouted warnings to others below, but the roaring sound of the flood drowned their voices.

Rescue Operations Underway

Despite the challenging weather conditions, rescue operations are underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and local administration working continuously to locate survivors and clear debris. The Indian Army has deployed 150 personnel, who reached the site within 10 minutes and immediately began rescue operations. Several people have been successfully evacuated, and the injured are receiving treatment at the Army's medical facility in Harshil.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to provide immediate relief to those affected by the cloudburst. "70 people have been rescued, and rescue operations are going on at a fast pace," CM Dhami said, assuring that the government is making all efforts to minimise the loss of life. The state government has deployed 160 police officers, and efforts are being made to restore connectivity. Help has also been sought from the army to deliver rations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy, saying, "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I also pray for the well-being of all the victims." Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Uttarakhand CM, directing the NDRF and ITBP to rush to the flood-hit area.

