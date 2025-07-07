Haridwar: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat, Arrested

Updated 7 July 2025 at 17:31 IST
Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Shocking news is coming from Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where a man slit his lover's throat in public.
On Monday, in the Sidkul area of Haridwar, a man killed his girlfriend, Hansika Yadav, a resident of Navodaya Nagar, by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.
The incident taking place in broad daylight has created a sensation in the area.
Haridwar police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and arrested the accused lover.
Initial investigation has revealed that the two were in a relationship for the last four years, but recently, due to a rift, they stopped talking to each other.
The police are further interrogating the accused.
Published 7 July 2025 at 17:31 IST