Haridwar Woman Politician Arrested For Allegedly Making Boyfriends Rape 13-Year-Old Daughter

Haridwar: A woman politician has been arrested for allegedly letting her boyfriend and others repeatedly rape her 13-year-old daughter in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The horrifying crime, which occurred between January and March, was exposed when the minor bravely confided in her father, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.

Haridwar Woman Politician Arrested For Letting Boyfriends Rape Minor Daughter

The accused was arrested with her boyfriend and one more. According to police reports, the minor was gang-raped multiple times, often in the presence of her mother.

The minor, who had been living with her father following her parents’ separation, disclosed the ordeal after months of psychological trauma and threats. The accused reportedly forced the minor girl to consume alcohol before the assaults and threatened to kill her father if she spoke out.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 70 (2) (gang-rape), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.