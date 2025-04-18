Harpreet Singh, Terrorist Involved In 14 Attacks In Punjab, Captured by US Immigration Department

Terrorist Harpreet Singh, involved in several terror attacks in Punjab, held by US immigration department. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, 28, a US-based terrorist involved in at least 14 terror attacks in Punjab over the past few months, has been held by the US Immigration Department.

Harpreet Singh has been accused of carrying out terror activities with the assistance of Pakistan ’s ISI, terrorist Rinda, and Babbar Khalsa International.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Harpreet Singh. According to reports, he is now in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Between 2024 and 2025, Harpreet Singh was involved in at least 14 terror attacks, including those in Amritsar, Nawanshahr, Batala, and Gurdaspur. The majority of these attacks were planned in Amritsar.

The most recent terror attacks occurred in February, March, and April this year. On February 3, an explosion took place outside the boundary wall of the Fatehgarh Churian police post in Amritsar.

Another attack occurred on February 14, when a low-intensity blast targeted a cop’s house in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur.

On March 15, a grenade attack took place near a temple in Amritsar, while on April 16, another grenade attack targeted a YouTuber’s house in Punjab.

Earlier today, an army jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested for training a man to launch grenade attack at a Punjab based YouTuber’s residence in Jalandhar in March.

The accused army jawan identified as Sukhcharan Singh has been sent to 5-day police custody.

On March 15 one Hardik Kamboj, targeted Punjab-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu’s house with a grenade attack, however it did not explode.

Sukhcharan Singh came in contact with Rozer Sandhu through social media platform Instagram. An arrest warrant was issued against Sukhcharan Singh following which police informed Army authorities about his role in training the accused of how to launch a grenade attack.