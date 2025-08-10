'What a Masterclass': Harsh Goenka Praises Satya Nadella's Diplomatic Response To Elon Musk's OpenAI Jab

New Delhi: Billionaire Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, has been making waves with his insightful comments on leadership and technology. Recently, he praised Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for his calm and diplomatic approach to Elon Musk's public jab on X, calling it a masterclass in leadership. Goenka outlined Nadella's ability to turn a contentious situation into a celebration of learning, innovation, and partnership.

The incident began on August 7, when Elon Musk, known for his provocative posts, commented on X, "OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive." This came just after Microsoft announced the rollout of ChatGPT-5, a model Nadella had previously hailed as a major leap forward in AI.

The exchange quickly went viral, with many users online applauding Nadella’s composed behaviour and leadership style, and celebrating his Indian heritage as a source of pride.

The model at the centre of the exchange, GPT-5, is being hailed as OpenAI’s most capable and intelligent model to date, featuring a number of upgrades. It is designed as a unified system that adapts its responses in real time, providing quick answers to simple questions while also engaging in deeper reasoning for complex problems.

The model shows state-of-the-art performance in several key areas. Its coding capabilities are a major highlight, allowing it to generate functional front-end designs and debug large codebases with greater accuracy. For writing, it is more capable and stylistically aware, making it a better partner for everything from drafting emails to creative projects. It also excels in multimodal reasoning, improving its ability to interpret images and understand complex prompts.

GPT-5 also features a big reduction in hallucinations and a stronger focus on factual consistency, making it a more reliable and trustworthy tool. The new model also offers improved health-related guidance and can help users understand medical terminology and reports.

ChatGPT-5's launch was another milestone in the development of artificial intelligence. With its advanced capabilities and real-time adaptability, this model has the capability to revolutionise the way we interact with technology. According to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, GPT-5 is another step toward achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).