Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Harsh Goenka Shares 'Harsh' Reality Of Corporate Work Culture In The Funniest Way Possible | WATCH

Viral News: In a video that rapidly went viral, Harsh Goenka provided an amazing illustration of modern corporate culture.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Hillarious Tweet Of Harsh Goenka On Corporate Work Culture
Hillarious Tweet Of Harsh Goenka On Corporate Work Culture | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Viral: The social media posts made by businessman Harsh Goenka tend to go popular very rapidly. Goenka is back in the news again thanks to his tweet. This time, he shared an incredible example of modern business management in a video that quickly gained widespread popularity. Much like Goenka, most social media users are growing artistic and giving comments.

The video that Goenka shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed three men on scooters playing the game "Passing the Ball" while performing their jobs. Goenka captioned the video, "How corporates work…" His creative post is getting a lot of attention. Users leave comments on this as well. One user commented, saying, "There is a saying in Hindi, Jyada billion (cats) main chuhe nahin marte. Corporate life is much like that, too many people trying to outshine each other." 

Goenka had earlier shared an image of "cheese" and "pav" that went viral. The initial caption he provided for this post was really well-received by Twitter users. "Jitna PAV ho... Utna hi CHEDDAR failana chahiye." He also uploaded a video once, in which someone amusingly described his education and experience. This was another one of his posts that went viral on Twitter. We would like to notify you that Goenka tweets funny stuff every single day. In addition, his fans find it to be really enjoyable.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

