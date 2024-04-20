Updated April 20th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
Haryana: 4 Including Child Killed as Crematorium Wall Collapses in Gurugram | VIDEO
At least 4 people, including a child, killed after the wall of a crematorium collapsed on them in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar in Haryana on Saturday.
Gurugram: At least 4 people, including a child, killed after the wall of a crematorium collapsed on them in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar in Haryana on Saturday. On information, the Gurugram police along with the fire department personnel and other concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. According to the police, the dead bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for the postmortem. A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and investigation has been initiated.
Further legal action into the matter is being taken.
(This is a developing story)
