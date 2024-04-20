Advertisement

Gurugram: At least 4 people, including a child, killed after the wall of a crematorium collapsed on them in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar in Haryana on Saturday. On information, the Gurugram police along with the fire department personnel and other concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. According to the police, the dead bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for the postmortem. A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and investigation has been initiated.

#WATCH | Haryana: Rescue operations are underway in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar where four people, including a child, died as a wall of a crematorium collapsed on them earlier today. https://t.co/aCypdUDGtU pic.twitter.com/9s9vrbOw6Q — ANI (@ANI)

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

(This is a developing story)