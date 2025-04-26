Haryana CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job For Family Of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal Killed In Pahalgam Attack

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation package of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the 26-year-old Navy officer from Karnal who was tragically killed in a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The Chief Minister's office announced the compensation package as a gesture of support for the family of the martyred Navy officer.

The compensation package includes a payment of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Additionally, the Chief Minister has announced that a government job will be provided to a family member, as per the wish of the parents of the deceased officer.

The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism that resulted in the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. The announcement reflects the government's commitment to supporting the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The government's decision to provide a compensation package and a government job to the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of the families of martyrs. The government's support will help the family cope with the loss of their loved one and ensure their financial stability.

The news of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's demise sent shockwaves across the nation, with people from all walks of life paying tribute to his bravery and dedication to the country. The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed the life of the young Navy officer, has raised anger across the world against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister's announcement has brought some solace to the family of the deceased.

The compensation package announced by the Chief Minister is a fitting tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's bravery and sacrifice. The Rs 50 lakh compensation will provide financial security to the family, while the government job for a family member will ensure that they have a stable source of income.

The Chief Minister's announcement has been widely appreciated by the people of Haryana, who have praised his decision to support the family of the martyred Navy officer. The government's commitment to supporting the families of martyrs is a reflection of its dedication to the welfare of its citizens.