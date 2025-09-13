Haryana Government bans sale of Tobacco and intoxicating substances within 100 yards of schools

Haryana's Directorate of School Education has banned the sale of Tobacco, Gutkha and other intoxicating substances within 100 yards of all schools in the state on Friday.

According to the circular issued by the state's education directorate, all the block education officers, block resource centres, and the Principals or headmasters were instructed to keep an eye on the activities related to the sale of tobacco, gutkha and intoxicating substances within 100 yards of the schools coming under them.

The circular further added that those who violated the order, then the Gra Panchayat and the nearest police officer/employee should be duly informed, and immediate action should be taken to stop the sale of tobacco, gutkha and other substances.

Last year, in 2024, the Haryana Assembly passed a bill that forbade opening and running hookah bars and banned serving hookah to customers in any place in the state under the law "The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Haryana Amendment Bill, 2024".

According to Section 21-A of the law, individuals who will violate Section 4 A (which prohibits running of hookah bars in the state) will face an imprisonment of upto one year, but which may extend to three years, followed by a fine of one lakh rupees, but which may extend to five lakh rupees.

