sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana Govt Shuts Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Rising Air Pollution, Shifts to Online Classes

Published 18:07 IST, November 16th 2024

Haryana Govt Shuts Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Rising Air Pollution, Shifts to Online Classes

Haryana's Jind reported "severe" air quality, while several areas across the state and neighboring Punjab recorded AQI levels ranging from "poor" to “very poor.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana Govt Shuts Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Rising Pollution, Shifts to Online Classes
Haryana Govt Shuts Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Rising Pollution, Shifts to Online Classes | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:07 IST, November 16th 2024