Haryana Horror: Married Man Kills Live-in-Partner, Burns House to Pass it Off as Accident

Sonipat: In a horrific incident, a man stabbed his live-in partner and set her on fire in Haryana 's Sonipat, in an attempt to pass it off as a fire incident. It is learnt that a dispute ensued between the duo which snowballed into a physical altercation, leading to her death.

The victim, identified as Sarita, was the school-time love of the accused, identified as Upkar. Despite being married, Upkar was living with Sarita for the past six years.

According to sources, Sarita, who parted ways with her husband, was killed on October 25 in Rishi Colony in the Civil Lines area. The attempt to cover the gory murder was revealed after the forensic teams found stabbing injuries on Sarita's body apart from burn injuries. Subsequenlty, Upkar, a resident of Vishnu Nagar in Yamunanagar, came under police radar.

Meanwhile, a court has sent Upkar to two-day police custody during which he will be quizzed and taken to the crime scene, according to media reports.

The probe into the case intensified after Trishla, Sarita’s brother from Punjab , filed a complaint at Civil Lines police station in Sonipat.

In his complaint, Trishla said her sister had divorced her husband, Kapil, with whom she had a daughter and started living with Upkar in Sonipat in 2018 but they often engaged in disputes.

Trishla, in his complaint, further alleged that Sarita had told him that Upkar had called her on October 20 and demanded money.

As per his complaint, he on October 25 received a phone call from the deceased who claimed that Upkar was trying to strangle her but the phone went silent soon after.