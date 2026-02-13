'Mera Order Saare Haryana Mein Chalta Hai': Minister Anil Vij Loses Temper, Argues With Cop Over Suspension | WATCH

Kaithal: A heated exchange of words erupted between Haryana Minister Anil Vij, and District Superintendent of Police, Upasana at a grievance redressal meeting, after she refused to carry out his orders to suspend a police officer in a land sale fraud case on Friday, citing that his instructions were not aligned with the scope of power assigned to her.

The meeting was attended by people who brought up an issue before the cabinet minister. Among the attendees were Sandeep Malik, a resident of Titram village, who accused a sub-inspector, also named Sandeep, of fraud in a land sale case. After hearing the matter, Vij said, “I am ordering that till action is taken in the matter, he must be suspended, as he can wield his influence in the case.”

The Kaithal SP Upasana promptly said it is not in her power to do so because the sub-inspector was from Kurukshetra, which is a different district, and falls under another SP. An altercation between the two followed.

"You write to the DGP (Director General of Police, the state's top cop). I am saying suspend him, you just have to execute my orders. You have to write that Anil Vij has ordered this suspension," the minister said.

The visuals of the altercation from the meeting have surfaced in which the SP could be heard reiterating, “It's not in my power," as the minister angrily asks her to ensure suspension of the concerned person in question.