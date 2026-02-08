Haryana Police Registers FIR Arrests Two Over Surajkund Mela Joyride Collapse

Faridabad: Haryana Police on Sunday stated that an FIR has been registered and two accused persons have been arrested in connection with the joyride collapse accident at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival in Faridabad, which claimed the life of a police officer and left 13 others injured.

In an official post shared on X, Haryana Police confirmed the action taken in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered immediately in connection with the swing accident that occurred at the Surajkund Mela on 7 February, and 2 accused individuals have been arrested," the post read.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident took place on Saturday evening when a joyride at the Surajkund Mela premises collapsed, triggering panic among visitors. A police inspector, who was deployed on duty at the venue, noticed the ride tilting and attempted to rescue people before the structure gave way. He was later declared brought dead at the hospital. Thirteen other people sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Faridabad District Administration and the Surajkund Fair Authority clarified that the Surajkund International Crafts Festival would continue as scheduled, a day after the tragic incident. Officials said the amusement ride area at the mela has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure and will remain shut until the investigation is completed and safety checks are fully reviewed.

"The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue as scheduled on Sunday. In light of the recent unfortunate incident, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure until further investigation is complete," an official said. The administration added that a comprehensive review of safety standards is underway, stressing that all other cultural, craft, food and entertainment programmes are safe and functioning smoothly.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said the accident occurred around 6.15 pm and confirmed that strict action would be taken against the ride operator, including the registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation.

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed authorities to ensure immediate and proper treatment for the injured, assuring all possible assistance from the state government.