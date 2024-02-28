Haryana Police Slaps UAPA Charges on Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh Violence Case

Advertisement

Nuh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the Nuh violence case. Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, who has been accused of inciting violence during the Nuh incident, was arrested last year. He was subsequently granted bail by a court.

Police have added charges under the anti-terror law UAPA to the FIR, Mamman Khan's counsel said.

Khan’s Counsel Seeks Status Report

Tahir Hussain Rupariya, the counsel of the accused, said he had sought a status report from the court and the document revealed that charges under the UAPA have been added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Haryana Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed questioned why the UAPA has been invoked in three cases registered at the Nuh police station and another at the Nagina police station after the challan was presented in the court. He said the UAPA is invoked against terrorists.

All About Nuh Violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Nuh after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year. The violence had spread to the adjoining areas, including Gurugram, where an imam was killed.



