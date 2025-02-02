Haryana Roadways Bus Runs Over Toll Worker at Ghamdoj Toll in Gurugram | VIDEO

Gurugram: A Haryana Roadways bus driver ran over a toll worker at the Ghamdoj toll plaza on the Gurugram-Sohna road, while attempting to evade the toll fee on Saturday. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral and led to a police investigation.

The viral cctv footage shows toll workers arguing with a car parked in front of the bus. As soon as the car left, the bus driver accelerated rapidly, bypassing the toll booth without stopping. The bus ran over a toll worker who was standing in front of the booth as shown in the viral video.

The impact caused severe injuries to the worker, who was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Gurugram Police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV evidence, which clearly shows the bus driver's reckless behavior. The police are working to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the accident.