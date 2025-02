Haryana State Election Commission Announces March 2 For Municipal Elections

Chandigarh: The Haryana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the date for the polls in seven municipal corporations on March 2. The polling will take place for four municipal councils and 21 municipal committees, the state election body stated. State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said with the announcement of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the areas under the civic bodies concerned.

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2, while the election for the Panipat municipal corporation will be held on March 9, he said.

Polling will be held in four municipal councils -- Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar and Sirsa -- and in the municipal councils of Barara, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Siwani, Jakhal Mandi, Farrukh Nagar, Narnaund, Beri, Julana, Kalayat, Siwan, Pundri, Indri, Nilokheri, Ateli Mandi, Kanina, Tawadu, Hathin, Kalanor, Kharkhoda and Radaur.

Voting will be held from 8 am to 6 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 12, Singh said.

The nomination papers will be filed from February 11 to February 17, he added.