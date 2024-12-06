Haryana Suspends Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS at These Places Amid Farmers Protest: Know Details

The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9. | Image: PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9.

The suspension was made over apprehensions of "tension, annoyance, agitation and disturbance of public peace" as a group of farmers prepares to march to Delhi with a demand for the minimum support price.

The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon.

The services will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on December 9, according to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the border.