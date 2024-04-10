×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Haryana Women Rights Body summons Cong MP Randeep Surjewala over comments against BJP's Hema Malini

Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Cong leader Randeep Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and explain his comments o BJP's Hema Malini.

Reported by: Digital Desk
In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini
Haryana Women Rights Body summons Cong MP Randeep Surjewala over comments against BJP's Hema Malini | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and explain his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini during his campaigning in the state.

The commission said that the alleged remarks by the Congress leader have hurt the dignity of a woman and is inappropriate.

The controversy arose after a video, shared by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, purportedly depicted Randeep Surjewala making objectionable statements about Hema Malini while criticizing the BJP.

The BJP promptly lodged a complaint with the EC, condemning Randeep Surjewala's remarks as "vulgar, sexist, and disparaging."

Randeep Surjewala, however, defended himself, claiming that the video was doctored and manipulated. He asserted that he never intended to offend or demean the BJP MP.

The Election Commission, too, took a stern stance against Randeep Surjewala and issued a show-cause notice for what it described as "undignified, uncivilised, and vulgar" comments made against the actor-politician.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

