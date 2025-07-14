Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Shot At In Gurugram, Reports Say Police Had Threat Info

Gurugram: Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria was fired upon by unknown assailants on Monday night on Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Rahul Fazilpuria, a close escaped the firing attack unhurt, but the incident has led to fears among the locals. The incident occurred near Badshahpur on the SPR, and Fazilpuria narrowly escaped the attack.

A stunning revelation has surfaced in the case, with sources indicating that the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) had received input about miscreants planning to target a singer a few days ago. The revelation has raised questions about the effectiveness of the intelligence gathering and the security measures in place to protect possible targets.

According to reports, some people arrived in a Tata Punch car and opened fire on Rahul Fazilpuria's car. However, the Haryanvi singer managed to drive away from the scene.

As per initial reports, the motive behind the attack is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter. The Gurugram police have initiated a search operation to track down the accused.

Rahul Fazilpuria's Association With YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Rahul Fazilpuria is a well-known singer in the Bollywood and Haryanvi music industry, famous for his hits like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', and '32 Bore'. He is also known to be a close friend of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Earlier this year, Rahul Fazilpuria and YouTuber Elvish Yadav's names came up in a controversy involving the alleged use of snake venom and live snakes during the shooting of a music video.