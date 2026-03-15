'Has Chai, Pakoras at Parliament Door': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Defaming India Globally' With AI Summit Protest

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condemned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's actions during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament over the LPG shortage, accusing the latter of "defaming" the country and its institutions.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said, "Sometimes he (Rahul Gandhi) sits at the door of Parliament and eats tea and pakoras. Does he not realise what an appropriate venue for having breakfast is? The Parliament is the highest institution of our democracy. Even sitting there and protesting is not a democratic practice. But you have gone two steps beyond protesting. You are having tea and pakoras. This is defaming India across the world."

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi joined a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Photos and videos went viral showing him casually sharing tea and snacks with colleagues.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident stating that such actions "lowered the dignity" of the Parliament.

Shah also tore into the opposition over their youth wing's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Addressing the public, Shah reaffirmed the opposition's right to protest but condemned them for protesting at the AI Summit, which he said was a global platform to strengthen India, not a place to get involved in "personal politics".

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Shah said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his opposition to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started opposing India.

"Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics. We were also in opposition, but there's a place for it. You made the summit a platform for personnel politics, where the whole world gathered to see India, invest in India," he said.

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"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition of Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India. Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who have protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don't think any responsible political party will do that," he added.

Amit Shah further challenged Congress to oppose the BJP "with all their might", but criticised them for "narrowing the possibilities" of Indian youth by demonstrating in such a manner on a global platform.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is defaming India and its democracy in front of the world. You can oppose us, oppose us with all your might, but you run away in Parliament. But where the whole world comes to see India's youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India's public will not forgive you," he said.

He then condemned both protests, stating, “I don't believe anyone in the country would support this kind of activism.” Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for major health projects across Assam.