Hassan Tragedy: Karnataka CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

Hassan: Following the devastating accident in Hassan’s Mosale Hosahalli village on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The tragedy happened on Friday night, during the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion procession, when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a crowd of devotees. The impact was so strong that eight people were killed and over 20 others sustained serious injuries, including students from a local engineering college.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Statement

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident: “It is deeply saddening to learn of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and may the injured recover swiftly.”

He further confirmed that the state government will bear the full cost of medical treatment for the injured and assured that support will be extended to all affected families.

Police Investigation Underway

Local police have launched an investigation into the accident. Primary reports suggest that the truck driver lost control to avoid a motorbike before crashing into the procession.

The driver, identified as Bhuvanesh, has been hospitalised with serious injuries.