sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:29 IST, July 3rd 2024

Hathras Horror: Outside Hospital, Scattered Bodies, Wailing Relatives After Stampede

In aftermath of the disastrous incident of stampede at Hathras, dead bodies of deceased are lying on blocks of ice, family members are searching the bodies.

Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hathras Stampede
Hathras Horror: Outside Hospital, Scattered Bodies, Wailing Relatives After Stampede | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:29 IST, July 3rd 2024