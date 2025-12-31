'Have 2 Or Even 3 Children': Assam CM Himanta's Appeal To Hindus Amid Demographic Shift

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred another discussion in the country by making an appeal to the Hindu families to have at least 2 children, or even 3, citing concerns over the declining Hindu population growth rate compared to Muslims in the state. The Assam CM remarked while talking to the media personnel at an event in Assam's Barpeta. His remarks have reignited the demographic shift discussion and population policies at a time when the state is gearing up for the state assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April next year.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments were made in response to questions about the reported rise in the Muslim population in some Assam regions. The chief minister asserted that Hindu families should not stop at one child, as it may lead to a lack of support in the future. He also appealed to Muslim families to limit their family size, saying "eight or seven children" is excessive.

CM Cites Birth Rate Difference

Speaking outside of an official event in the Barpeta district, Sarma claimed that the demographic balance in some areas is being impacted by the obvious disparity in birth rates between groups. He said:

“In these areas, their (muslims) child birth rate is higher. Among our Hindu people, the child birth rate is gradually decreasing. So, there is a difference here that exists. That's why we tell all Hindu people not to stop at one child; they should give birth to at least two children. Therefore, those who can should also have three. We tell Muslim people not to have eight or seven (children). We tell Hindus to have a few more children, otherwise there will be no one to look after the family.”

The Chief Minister also shared a video of his remarks on X. In the caption of the post, he wrote: “To prevent demographic change, in areas where the Hindu community is a minority or is on the verge of becoming one, families should have more than one child.”

The caption indicated that his message was aimed at addressing demographic changes in particular geographic areas.

Sarma said that no specific community was the object of his comments. He emphasized the need for balance by saying that Muslim groups are advised not to have "seven or eight" children, while Hindus are encouraged to have more children.

Assam Dilutes Two-Child Norm

On December 5, the Assam government modified the two-child norm for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), tea garden communities, Moran and Matak communities. This action represented a change from the state government's previous position of progressively enforcing the family planning law throughout the whole state.

The state's main policy, the "Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam, 2017," has been modified to reflect this change, according to a notification released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.